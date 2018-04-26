Letter to BS: Govt's attitude is an affront to independence of judiciary

-
ALSO READOpportunity in crisis: Judiciary should initiate reforms from within Less than one-third of judges in lower judiciary are women, says report Letter to BS: Judiciary can't afford erosion of public confidence CJAR is fighting for transparency in courts and accountability of judiciary It's a Black Day for our judiciary: Ujjwal Nikam on SC judges' press meet
-
The Narendra Modi government’s refusal to elevate Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge while clearing the name of Indu Malhotra, has once again brought the
executive in direct confrontation with the SC in the matter of appointment of judges. Even though the government is understood to have urged the collegium to
reconsider their recommendation “in terms of seniority and merit and fair representation”, one would suspect that the real reason for the government not elevating
Justice Joseph despite unanimous recommendation of the collegiums, could possibly be his judgment declaring President’s rule in Uttarakhand as unconstitutional. The
government’s recalcitrant attitude is an affront to the independence of judiciary, the apex court must protect.
S K Choudhury Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU