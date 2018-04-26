Letter to BS: Govt's attitude is an affront to independence of judiciary

The Narendra Modi government’s refusal to elevate Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge while clearing the name of Indu Malhotra, has once again brought the

executive in direct confrontation with the SC in the matter of appointment of judges. Even though the government is understood to have urged the collegium to

reconsider their recommendation “in terms of seniority and merit and fair representation”, one would suspect that the real reason for the government not elevating

Justice Joseph despite unanimous recommendation of the collegiums, could possibly be his judgment declaring President’s rule in Uttarakhand as unconstitutional. The

government’s recalcitrant attitude is an affront to the independence of judiciary, the apex court must protect.

S K Choudhury Bengaluru





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number