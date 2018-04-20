Letter to BS: I-T dept warns salaried class against filing wrong returns

This is with reference to “I-T warns against filing wrong returns” (April 19). It is surprising why has been singled out. Most of the salaried employees have straight jacketed salaries from where the employer deducts tax at source. There is no scope for evasion of tax here. It is only at the high-end spectrum with variable salaries and other income accrual where there could be a scope for evasion by way of inflated deductions. If these individuals inflate deduction amounts in their returns, they should be punished. But it should be noted the deductions claimed are within the ambit of the prevailing rules. Why not tighten up these rules leaving no scope for varied interpretation?

The focus on scrutiny of inflated deductions in connivance with should not only be restricted to the Businessmen and self-employed professionals have much more scope to game the system. An Income Tax department released figures state the average tax payment made by an individual salaried tax payer was Rs76,306 in the assessment year 2016-17 as against Rs 25,753 by an individual business tax payer. It is common knowledge the average individual businessman enjoys a far more luxurious lifestyle than an average salaried individual who pays three times more income tax. The I-T department should be focusing on these business individuals from where more revenue could accrue.

Instead of being reactive, it would be better if the I-T department moves towards plugging the loophole in the system which smart use to tweak for their clients. There could be an upper cap on the amount of deductions allowed on each head of income which could also help curb the gaming of the system.

K V Premraj Mumbai

