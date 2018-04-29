JUST IN
Letter to BS: India's exports saw a return to reasonably healthy growth

Officers posted in the mission, especially in the commerce division, should be given some targets to promote India's exports

This is with reference to "A poorly serviced export engine" (April 26). The report gives a very sorry picture of the effectiveness of export promotion by the government. I had the opportunity to participate in trade fairs organised in various overseas markets and noticed that there is no interest or commitment on the part of the Indian mission or its trade office to assist the participants or even provide any basic information sought by Indian participants. Their visit to the exhibition is limited to inauguration and photo sessions. Officers posted in the mission, especially in the commerce division, should be given some targets to promote India's exports and should be able to provide useful data and information to the Indian exporters. They should take the lead to identify potential exhibitions/events and coordinate with organisations like the Federation of Indian Export Organisations to promote India's exports.

Unnikrishnan K Chennai

First Published: Sun, April 29 2018. 23:43 IST

