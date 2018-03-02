Letter to BS: Kharge not to attend Lokpal meeting as special invitee

This is with reference to reports that the leader of in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has declined the government’s offer to attend the meeting of the selection committee for as a special invitee. The rejection is childish. His conduct is not only unbecoming of his stature but it represents disregard towards the directive to the government.

The Union government has been rightly obeying the instructions of the to make the leader of the single largest party as the member of the selection committee in lieu of the leader of the Opposition parties. If the government pleads its inability in the highlighting the conduct of Kharge, the latter is likely to incur the wrath of the apex court. Appointment of is an extra mile the government has to walk to fight against the menace of corruption. Kharge must keep the nation’s interest above political interest.