Letter to BS: Lalu Prasad Yadav feels AIIMS alone is equipped to treat him

The drama acted out by former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a reflection of how deep-rooted the feudal, colonial, and high handed VIP culture is in our society. Lalu, who calls himself the messiah of the poor, feels the AIIMS in Delhi alone is equipped to treat him. He must think about the facilities available to common Indians struggling to get medical attention in ill-equipped and ill-maintained civic hospitals across India in general and rural areas in particular.

Leaders like Lalu, fond of five-star facilities, must ask themselves why they squandered their days in power indulging in corruption instead of working hard to provide better standards of living to their masters — the people of India — whose daily struggle for basic amenities and facilities of life continues unabated even after seven decades of independence.

Mahendra B Jain, Belagavi

First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 22:21 IST

