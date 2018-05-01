Letter to BS: Lalu Prasad Yadav feels AIIMS alone is equipped to treat him

-
ALSO READFodder scam: Lalu Prasad convicted, to move High Court: Top 10 developments Lalu gets 14 yrs in jail in fodder scam: You reap what you sow, says BJP Lalu returns to Ranchi; a plot to kill my father, says Tejashwi: Updates Lalu found guilty in 3rd fodder scam, gets 5 yrs of jail: Top developments
-
The drama acted out by former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a reflection of how deep-rooted the feudal, colonial, and high handed VIP culture is in our society. Lalu, who calls himself the messiah of the poor, feels the AIIMS in Delhi alone is equipped to treat him. He must think about the facilities available to common Indians struggling to get medical attention in ill-equipped and ill-maintained civic hospitals across India in general and rural areas in particular.
Leaders like Lalu, fond of five-star facilities, must ask themselves why they squandered their days in power indulging in corruption instead of working hard to provide better standards of living to their masters — the people of India — whose daily struggle for basic amenities and facilities of life continues unabated even after seven decades of independence.
Mahendra B Jain, Belagavi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU