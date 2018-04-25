Letter to BS: Longer stint for Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

-
ALSO READCJI impeachment: Warned Rahul, Sonia against move, says Mamata; top updates Congress moving SC for CJI's impeachment suicidal, says Arun Jaitley CJI impeachment: Naidu order on motion illegal, says Congress; highlights Letter to BS: Aborting impeachment against CJI Dipak Misra is partisan CJI Dipak Misra impeachment suicidal, hara-kiri: Top 10 law experts' quotes
-
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra may be destined to continue for two more years beyond October 2, 2018. Keeping in view the large number of pending cases in both the High Court and the Supreme Court and vacancies for judges in the respective courts, the Parliamentary panel, in its report submitted to the government in March, had recommended increasing the retirement age of Supreme Court judges to 67 years from the present 65 years and that of the High Court judges to 65 years from the present 62 years. It has held that retaining the existing judges would help reduce the number of pending cases. It has also suggested that the government should fill up the existing vacancies immediately. Misra is going to be 65 and due to retire on October 2, 2018. If the government acts and decides as per the recommendations of the Parliamentary panel in the next few months — latest by the end of September this year — Misra will continue as the CJI for two more years till 2020.
Ramanath Nakhate Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU