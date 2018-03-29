Letter to BS: Mamata Banerjee tries to build anti-BJP front for 2019 polls

At a time when parts of Bengal are witnessing communal riots, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s (pictured) camping in the national capital to mobilise like-minded parties to form an reflects on her total lack of priorities. This also reveals more of her own political ambition of being at the helm of the proposed anti-BJP federal front. While the political violence in Bengal is not something unknown, the state had not witnessed such violence over until the BJP came to power at the Centre. MP Babul Supriyo's highly provocative tweets against the minority community only added fuel to the fire. The top BJP leadership seems unwilling to restrain this new entrant to politics and it looks like an assiduous plan by the BJP to polarise voters on communal lines with an eye on the 2019 election. This should be a cause of serious concern.

