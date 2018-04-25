Letter to BS: Manu Sharma's release will set a bad precedent

This refers to the news that the sister of deceased Jessica Lall has pleaded for the release of convict because she believes that the behaviour of in jail has been good. Enjoying seven paroles in a total of nine years in prison, he has been part of many controversies for violation of parole rules. How can this amount to good behaviour inside the prison? He was spotted in a night-club while he was on parole to meet his "seriously ill" mother. He even had a pub-brawl with the son of a former top cop of Delhi, getting his parole-term reduced by 12 days. There are other similar accusations refuted by his lawyers in the absence of proof.

Any relaxation in the jail sentence given to will send a wrong signal — that law is soft for the rich and influential, creating unnecessary apprehensions in the minds of commoners about the role of money and influence in any such reduction in jail sentence.

Subhash Chandra Agarwal

New Delhi