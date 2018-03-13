Letter to BS: MMRDA's endless wait for a VIP to spare time for inauguration

With reference to the Chinese Whispers “Waiting for VIP” (March 12), it is really strange that despite the relevant infrastructure being already in place and test trials also over, the commercial operations of Mumbai monorail are yet to start. Needless to say that the inception of the monorail service could have significantly helped in decongesting the roads in Mumbai apart from bringing relief to the residents of adjoining areas, who currently depend on other modes of transport for commuting between the two destinations — Chembur and Saat Rasta — on a regular basis.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) endless wait for a VIP to spare some time and inaugurate this service seems highly illogical. The moot question is: Was a formal inauguration of this project by a VIP truly justified? Why irrationally persist with our historical even for starting transport services meant for the masses? In all fairness, it's time to bid good-bye to Let this project be inaugurated by some well-known social activist of the inter-linking area.

Vinayak G , Bengaluru

