Letter to BS: Modi's reply on jails was politically correct, not factually

This is with reference to the Chinese Whispers item, “Good jail, bad jail” (May 29). While the reply was politically correct, it is not factually correct. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru (pictured) were not always imprisoned in regular jails but most often in salubrious environments in places like Allahabad, Naini, Ahmednagar etc, and mainly under house arrest. The British knew who the real freedom fighters were and they were either hounded or imprisoned abroad or virtually beaten to death like Lala Lajpat Rai. Other freedom fighters were taken to the Cellular Jail in the Andamans. Now that Indian jails have come into focus, an appropriate occasion looms ahead — the Centenary of the Jallianwalah Bagh massacre. The Prime Minister must invite the British counterpart on Baisakhi in 2019 to Amritsar. We need an open unconditional apology from the British PM on behalf of her predecessors and monarchy. Next, the PM must take the British PM to the Cellular Jail and both must spend one night in those cells. The PM must also invite Rahul Gandhi to the Andamans so that he can see how real freedom fighters were treated. All this must be broadcast live. And in case, UK demurs and Mallya, Modi etc are not extradited, then perhaps we must reconsider remaining in the Commonwealth.
T R Ramaswami Mumbai
