Letter to BS: Insulate the judiciary from inappropriate politics
Letter to BS: Naidu has done right to stop impeachment motion against CJI

It has saved the most important pillar of democracy from falling prey to a vicious campaign launched by people possessed by ulterior motives

By rejecting the unprecedented, ill-conceived, unfortunate and politically motivated impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has stopped the assault on the highest judiciary in its tracks. He has done a great service to the honour and credibility of the apex court. Most importantly, it has saved the most important pillar of democracy from falling prey to a vicious campaign launched by people possessed by ulterior motives and having scant respect for the highest judicial institution.

Mahendra B Jain

Karnataka
First Published: Wed, April 25 2018. 00:49 IST

