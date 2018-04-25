Letter to BS: Naidu has done right to stop impeachment motion against CJI

-
ALSO READCJI Dipak Misra impeachment suicidal, hara-kiri: Top 10 law experts' quotes Letter to BS: Aborting impeachment against CJI Dipak Misra is partisan CJI Misra impeachment: Rijiju says Congress doesn't trust army, CJI, SC, EC CJI impeachment: Naidu order on motion illegal, says Congress; highlights CJI impeachment: Warned Rahul, Sonia against move, says Mamata; top updates
-
By rejecting the unprecedented, ill-conceived, unfortunate and politically motivated impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has stopped the assault on the highest judiciary in its tracks. He has done a great service to the honour and credibility of the apex court. Most importantly, it has saved the most important pillar of democracy from falling prey to a vicious campaign launched by people possessed by ulterior motives and having scant respect for the highest judicial institution.
Mahendra B Jain
Karnataka
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU