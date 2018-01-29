Letter to BS on FM says GST stablised in short time, hints at further rejig

-
ALSO READTepid GST receipts may not impact fiscal math GST collections top govt target, 64% file returns in July: Arun Jaitley GST rate cut: From diamonds to used cars, here's full list of revised items Aim is to move towards three-tier GST: Bibek Debroy Govt mulls Rs 30,000-crore fund to help exporters under GST regime
-
With reference to “Arun Jaitley says GST stablised in short time, hints at further rejig” (January 28), the Finance Minister’s claim that the Goods and Services Tax has “stabilised in a very short time in India” as compared to various other countries is like patting his own back. The moot question is, what was the justification for rushing with the implementation of the GST regime if the requisite homework was not done by the government? It goes without saying that frequent tinkering with the composition of various goods and services in the slabs do not augur well for our national economy. Due to this constant rejigging in GST, the government’s revenue collections have witnessed significant ups and downs since last September.
So let the GST Council take a holistic view and make it more sound, thereby coming to the rescue of not only the harried business community but their end users as well.S Kumar, New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU