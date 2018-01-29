Letter to BS on FM says GST stablised in short time, hints at further rejig

With reference to “ says stablised in short time, hints at further rejig” (January 28), the Finance Minister’s claim that the has “stabilised in a very short time in India” as compared to various other countries is like patting his own back. The moot question is, what was the justification for rushing with the implementation of the regime if the requisite homework was not done by the government? It goes without saying that frequent tinkering with the composition of various goods and services in the slabs do not augur well for our national economy. Due to this constant rejigging in GST, the government’s revenue collections have witnessed significant ups and downs since last September.

So let the Council take a holistic view and make it more sound, thereby coming to the rescue of not only the harried business community but their end users as well.