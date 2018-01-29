JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Need for change: Letter to BS on Sugam ITR-4S form for presumptive income

Letter to BS on Pakistan's army backs dialogue, India hangs tough
Business Standard

Letter to BS on FM says GST stablised in short time, hints at further rejig

Due to constant rejigging in GST, the revenue collections have witnessed significant ups and downs since last September

Business Standard 

With reference to “Arun Jaitley says GST stablised in short time, hints at further rejig” (January 28), the Finance Minister’s claim that the Goods and Services Tax has “stabilised in a very short time in India” as compared to various other countries is like patting his own back. The moot question is, what was the justification for rushing with the implementation of the GST regime if the requisite homework was not done by the government? It goes without saying that frequent tinkering with the composition of various goods and services in the slabs do not augur well for our national economy. Due to this constant rejigging in GST, the government’s revenue collections have witnessed significant ups and downs since last September.

So let the GST Council take a holistic view and make it more sound, thereby coming to the rescue of not only the harried business community but their end users as well. S Kumar, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 21:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements