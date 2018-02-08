Letter to BS on 'hit and run' approach adopted by Oppn to attack Modi govt

The “hit and run” approach adopted by a weak to attack Prime Minister Narendra and his government have failed to strike a chord with the masses.

As the PM rightly said in the Lok Sabha, every half-baked attempt by the to fling mud at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government helps the lotus ( symbol) to bloom. The non- parties must introspect and devise independent strategies to lead the charge against the and not risk their own political survival by being dependent on the grand old party which seems to be losing steam as reflected by its leader’s baffled look during Modi’s unprecedented and scathing attack in the The must shed its lethargy and identify a leader from its own ranks who can match Modi’s statecraft to prevent its own passage into oblivion. A rudderless is not a good omen for our democracy. Mahendra B Jain Belgaum

