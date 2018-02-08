JUST IN
Letter to BS on 'hit and run' approach adopted by Oppn to attack Modi govt

The Opposition must shed its lethargy and identify a leader from its own ranks who can match Modi's statecraft to prevent its own passage into oblivion

The “hit and run” approach adopted by a weak Opposition to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have failed to strike a chord with the masses.

As the PM rightly said in the Lok Sabha, every half-baked attempt by the Opposition to fling mud at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government helps the lotus (BJP symbol) to bloom. The non-Congress Opposition parties must introspect and devise independent strategies to lead the charge against the BJP and not risk their own political survival by being dependent on the grand old party which seems to be losing steam as reflected by its leader’s baffled look during Modi’s unprecedented and scathing attack in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition must shed its lethargy and identify a leader from its own ranks who can match Modi’s statecraft to prevent its own passage into oblivion. A rudderless Opposition is not a good omen for our democracy. Mahendra B Jain Belgaum

First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 22:37 IST

