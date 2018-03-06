Letter to BS on Left's abysmal performance in Assembly election

This refers to “Message from Northeast” (March 5). The Left’s abysmal performance in the recently concluded elections shows its waning popularity among agricultural workers, tribals, semi-skilled workers, and farmers who have historically identified themselves with the sickle.

However, one cannot dismiss the role of the Left parties in pushing reactionary forces to a place of political isolation and unacceptability and providing a secular alternative to the Congress. While the must be lauded for their stellar performance in the northeast, their victory in the should serve as a warning signal to the Left parties to reorient their structure and devise strategies that would help in arresting their continuing electoral decline. Merely extending their support to student uprisings in universities and dismissing every policy of the government as anti-poor in the hope of connecting with their traditional support groups as an ideology has outlived its time. It must come up with fresh ideas and dynamic leadership, both at the Centre and in states, if it wants to present its candidature as a serious player outside university campuses. Shreyans Jain New Delhi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number