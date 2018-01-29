Letter to BS on Pakistan's army backs dialogue, India hangs tough

This is with reference to “Pakistan’s army backs dialogue, India hangs tough” (January 28). The headline at first glance seems to say India is disinterested in a dialogue while is, thereby implying, we are more interested in violence. Nothing can be more misleading. India has always taken a pragmatic stand to have ground-level results in the form of decreased infiltration at the border.

India shall take to dialogue after such war inciting acts are stopped by has always played a double game, while feigning to have constructive dialogue and yet ensuring skirmishes in the border. For the first time, India has been assertive.