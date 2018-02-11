Letter to BS on red flags from RBI policy inflation and fiscal slippage

-
With reference to “Red flags from RBI policy inflation, fiscal slippage” (February 8), it is a well balanced, flexible and credible neutral policy review by the Reserve Bank of India in the context of prevailing situations.
The policy review effectively takes into account past developments, especially the Union Budget, the present global and domestic economic situations even while making a fair assessment of the likely eventualities that may arise and cause setbacks. In a nutshell, the neutral policy stance reflects a slow and steady approach and wins the battle for sustained high growth besides ensuring policy continuity. Srinivasan Umashankar Nagpur
