JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Consolidation of PSBs can prevent PNB-like scams
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Opposition must unite against BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

without a strong and determined opposition, wresting back power from the BJP would be a tall order

Business Standard 

The All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's clarion call to Sonia Gandhi to support the regional parties and facilitate a one-to-one fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the state-level has come in the nick of time. The ridiculous ease with which the BJP has been storming one bastion after the other in its quest for power has sent a shiver down the spine of the Opposition. Needless to say, without a strong and determined opposition, wresting back power from the BJP would be a tall order.

N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 22:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements