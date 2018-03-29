Letter to BS: Opposition must unite against BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The chief Mamata Banerjee's clarion call to Sonia Gandhi to support the regional parties and facilitate a one-to-one fight with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the state-level has come in the nick of time. The ridiculous ease with which the has been storming one bastion after the other in its quest for power has sent a shiver down the spine of the Opposition. Needless to say, without a strong and determined opposition, wresting back power from the would be a tall order.

N J Ravi Chander Bengaluru

