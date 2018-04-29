Letter to BS: Pakistan's shaky experiments with democracy

With reference to 'Pakistan's experiments with democracy' (April 27), the writer has omitted an important name, that of (Pakistan's second Prime Minister) from the list of Pakistan's prime ministers. Nazimuddin had become governor general of Pakistan after M A Jinnah's death in 1948. After assassination of Liaqat Ali Khan, Pakistan's first prime minister, in 1951, Nazimuddin made himself the Prime Minister and appointed Ghulam Mohammed as governor general. Nazimuddin remained prime minister for two and a half years till April 1953 when he was dismissed by Ghulam Mohammed for incompetence, bringing an end to his long political career. Nazimuddin was premier (as Muslim League nominee) of undivided Bengal in 1943-45 and it was during his regime that the great Bengal famine took place in which some three million people lost their lives. He was a strong votary of the partition of India and at the same time an ardent loyalist of the British government that knighted him.

R C Mody Delhi

