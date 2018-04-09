Letter to BS: Parliament logjam raises a big question, sets bad precedent

This refers to the edit “Undermining Parliament” (April 9). Parliament is supposed to have a debate and discussion and do legislative business, but sadly it has been reduced to settling political scores and to find ways and means to pass crucial bills without any discussion over it. is also to be blamed for the logjam in Parliament but it is the responsibility of the government to ensure Parliament functions. Though the next Parliament session is due in monsoon, the way the last Parliament session was literally washed out, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s suggestion — to have a special session in May-June — is all the more important.





Though the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided that its Members of Parliament will let go of 23 days of their salary, it is nothing in comparison to how much is spent to run Parliament for the whole session. The Prime Minister and his party must reach out to the and ensure not only a special session for the smooth flow of key legislation but compensation for the time and resources wasted during the last session.

Bal Govind, Noida

