Letter to BS: Parliament session washed out; MPs need to introspect

The second half of the was a complete washout. It was unfortunate to see repeated adjournments stall the proceedings of the House. The ruling party’s Members of (MPs) and also the MPs of the National Democratic Alliance will be foregoing their salary but this seems aimed at putting the Congress-led Opposition in poor light.





It is surprising that the presiding officers of both the Houses seemed helpless as the MPs entered the Well of the House carrying placards. Why was the power to suspend these MPs not invoked? While the political blame game over these disruptions will continue, the larger ill-effect it has on the institution of parliamentary democracy is worrisome. Clearly, the legislature of the world's largest democracy is not setting precedents worth emulating. I wish all the MPs would introspect over this.

K BDessai, Goa

