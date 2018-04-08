Letter to BS: Parliament session washed out; MPs need to introspect

-
-
The second half of the Budget session was a complete washout. It was unfortunate to see repeated adjournments stall the proceedings of the House. The ruling party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and also the MPs of the National Democratic Alliance will be foregoing their salary but this seems aimed at putting the Congress-led Opposition in poor light.
K BDessai, Goa
