Letter to BS: Plan better to avoid cash crunch and inconvenience

This refers to “ ramps up printing, rushes cash to states” (April 18). From the problems the common man faced during the initial days of demonetisation to the dry ATMs across the country — all this points to inadequate planning in printing currency notes and in the management of ATMs. The institution responsible for currency management — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — should at least refrain from wishing away the inconveniences caused to the public.

Whatever little evidence there was of the positive aspects of demonetisation were all but washed off by the unprofessional handling of the production and distribution of currency. There needs to be an alignment in planning and execution — of the design and printing of notes, to depositing them in the ATMs. Sporadic decisions taken at various levels have added to people’s woes. A rationalisation of ATMs, nearest bank branch being made responsible for the supervision of each ATM, and advance planning of the design and value of currency notes will go a long way in avoiding crises of the type we are going through now.

M G Warrier

Thiruvananthapuram

