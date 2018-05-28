JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Air India seems to have become the butt of jokes globally

Letter to BS: Relations between FinMin and RBI are not too cordial
Business Standard

Letter to BS: PM Modi's popularity is undiminished in the upper crust

The catch-phrase, "sabka saath, sabka vikas" acquired a hollow ring and gave place to "saaf niyat, sahi vikas"

Business Standard 

modi, Narendra Modi, bjp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Narendra Modi government’s fourth anniversary passed off without the customary fanfare. It is evident that the government's performance indicators failed to match or measure up to people’s expectations. So far, vikas, the central plank of Modi’s 2014 campaign, has been far from tectonic to transform lives. The catch-phrase, “sabka saath, sabka vikas” acquired a hollow ring and gave place to “saaf niyat, sahi vikas”. The PM failed to fulfill his key promises of job creation, mitigation of farmer distress, provision of better health care and education and women’s safety.

The government went about its job with policy-driven governance without realising that a change in living habits is unattainable without an improvement in living standards. Demonetisation cost the aam aadmi dear and crippled the economy. A much-touted measure like opening of bank accounts in the absence of radical and far-reaching changes in the political and social order for improving human development indices meant little for the impoverished multitudes. Of course the PM’s popularity is undiminished in the upper crust.

G David Milton Maruthancode

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, May 28 2018. 23:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements