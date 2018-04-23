Letter to BS: Poor management, fixation on black money led to cash crunch

-
ALSO READCash crunch: Currency supply fell Rs 150 bn short during April 1-15 Statsguru: Currency in circulation surpasses pre-demonetisation level ATM cash crunch: SBI Research says Rs 200 notes' printing a reason; updates Bank employees urge Centre to address cash crunch issue immediately Cash crunch: Over 85% ATMs functioning, deposits increase in banks
-
With most old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 back in bank vaults, it was clear that the black money spectre hovering over revenue leakage had little to do with the high denomination currency in circulation and was much more about inadequate digital forensic intelligence, poor staff strength and lax control over an archaic tax collection system. With the economy growing hesitantly after a damaging hiatus, the Rs 2,000 note had formed the bulwark of its cash fluidity and yet in misplaced wisdom driven by its genetic fixation on black money per se, these were not only taken out from print but worse, held back from circulation. The result is proof of the lack of clear objectives compounded by poor policy reflexes on cash provisioning.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU