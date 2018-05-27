Letter to BS: Rabindranath Tagore is revered in both India and Bangladesh

JUST IN
This is with reference to ‘Modi in Santiniketan’ (May 26). It is pleasing to know that Santiniketan was the venue of the latest meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh, which coincided with the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati University. Rabindranath Tagore, the creator of this institution, is revered in both countries not only for his literary and cultural contribution or that he was the recipient of the Nobel Prize for Literature, but for his vast humanism which transcended the boundaries of state and language. To Jawaharlal Nehru, he wrote in a poetic language, after reading his autobiography: “Through all its details there runs a deep current of humanity which overpasses the tangles of facts and leads to a person who is greater than his deeds and truer than his surroundings”. The words speak not only of Nehru but of the person who wrote them.

R C Mody New Delhi

First Published: Sun, May 27 2018. 23:15 IST

