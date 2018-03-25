Letter to BS: Rahul Gandhi is pursuing the failed Modi-hate campaign

This refers to “Breaking the minority complex” by Shekhar Gupta (March 24). The development in shows the Congress, read Rahul Gandhi, has not changed the minority complex but shifted gear towards splitting the Hindus. Gandhi even today is pursuing the failed Modi-hate campaign that he has been following post-2002. It appears that strong regional satraps like are not amenable to the national leadership.

was won by because the state was mostly under or by parties supported by it. At the Centre too, has ruled for more than 60 years. How can Navjot Singh Siddhu claim southern states were neglected and, if so, who was responsible? Further, the Congress’ tactics in both houses of Parliament is ill-conceived and will not affect the ruling government but the itself. When there are two ‘No-trust’ motions pending, what’s the need for the third one contemplated by

The actions and behaviour of the grand old party seem totally immature and make it hard to believe that they have ruled the nation for over five decades.

N Ramamurthy Chennai

