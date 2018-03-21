Letter to BS: Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric of breaking the wall sounds ludicrous

With reference to “Break ‘walls’ within Congress” (March 19), President Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric of breaking the wall between leaders and workers sounds ludicrous. He has expressed his grievance over the denial of party tickets to hardworking workers by the top leadership. But thanks to dynastic politics his ascendancy as the party president was predetermined. The has not yet been able to dismantle the wall erected between the and other leaders of the party. Therefore, it is a distant thought for a party like that cannot even erase its dynastic tag. Under Rahul Gandhi’s weak leadership the national image of the party has been defaced. He led the party to play the second fiddle to regional parties in the Assembly elections in a number of states except Gujarat.

The drubbing of the in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura proved that the entire organisation of the party had been swallowed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Besides, the poor show of the party in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh cannot be a cause of encouragement. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, election defeats have been the wont of the since the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014.