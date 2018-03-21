Letter to BS: Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric of breaking the wall sounds ludicrous

-
With reference to “Break ‘walls’ within Congress” (March 19), Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric of breaking the wall between leaders and workers sounds ludicrous. He has expressed his grievance over the denial of party tickets to hardworking workers by the top leadership. But thanks to dynastic politics his ascendancy as the party president was predetermined. The Congress has not yet been able to dismantle the wall erected between the Gandhi family and other leaders of the party. Therefore, it is a distant thought for a party like Congress that cannot even erase its dynastic tag. Under Rahul Gandhi’s weak leadership the national image of the Congress party has been defaced. He led the party to play the second fiddle to regional parties in the Assembly elections in a number of states except Gujarat.
The drubbing of the Congress in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Tripura proved that the entire organisation of the party had been swallowed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Besides, the poor show of the party in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh cannot be a cause of encouragement. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, election defeats have been the wont of the Congress since the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014.Rahul Gandhi has realised that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, assembly elections in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are going to be the acid test for the Congress. In these elections, under his leadership the party will have to fight the BJP directly. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, has come forward to his rescue. He has compared the Congress to the Pandavas who fought for truth in the battle of Kurukshetra. He should not forget that the Kurukshetra battle was won by the Pandavas under the efficient commandership of the great hero Arjuna. A flock of sheep under the leadership of a lion can emerge victorious against a pride of lions led by a sheep. Buddhadev Nandi Bankura
