Letter to BS: As Lalu languishes in jail, RJD gripped by internal conflicts

With reference to “Strong or weak?” (February 26), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appears to be fast losing its grip in Bihar as Lalu Prasad’s son finds himself on a slippery pitch. Nothing seems to be working for Lalu Prasad, who was known for his defiance of constitutional authorities.

However, one tends to agree that in his absence, RJD’s internal conflicts will likely escalate and the Congress, currently a fence-sitter, wouldn’t wish to let go of the golden opportunity in the run-up to 2019. Also, is not mature enough to read between the lines of Bihar’s caste-based politics. One is inclined to pity him for his immaturity and for virtually committing a self-goal by claiming that the state government wanted to poison him.