Letter to BS: As Lalu languishes in jail, RJD gripped by internal conflicts

-
ALSO READAs Lalu Prasad languishes in jail, RJD gripped by internal conflicts 'Commemoration' through protest Fait accompli: A letter on Tejaswi Yadav's 'pain' after father's arrest Lok Sabha elections: Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress under strain RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav: From CBI court to people's court
-
With reference to “Strong or weak?” (February 26), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appears to be fast losing its grip in Bihar as Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav finds himself on a slippery pitch. Nothing seems to be working for Lalu Prasad, who was known for his defiance of constitutional authorities.
However, one tends to agree that in his absence, RJD’s internal conflicts will likely escalate and the Congress, currently a fence-sitter, wouldn’t wish to let go of the golden opportunity in the run-up to 2019. Also, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is not mature enough to read between the lines of Bihar’s caste-based politics. One is inclined to pity him for his immaturity and for virtually committing a self-goal by claiming that the state government wanted to poison him.Vinayak G Bengaluru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU