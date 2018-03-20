Letter to BS: RBI governor is trying to shift blame on FinMin over PNB scam

It refers to “PSBs: Buck passing between and MoF” (March 19). Blame game is the dirtiest game in the world and how convenient it is for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Urjit Patel, to say that the does not have enough power over public sector banks (PSB) and it cannot remove the directors or change the management. My view is the Governor is just trying to shift the blame on the finance ministry, which is unfortunate to say the least. For the smooth functioning of the PSBs, both the and the government need to work in tandem. Yes, the government should not interfere in the PSB's day-to-day functioning and let the function as an autonomous body. The author has asked some valid questions to the Governor and if Mr Patel does not have strong and valid answers to these questions then he does not have any right to shift the blame as some of the blame for the (PNB) fiasco definitely lies with the regulator.

The RBI's representative on the board should answer some of these questions.