Letter to BS: Supreme Court backs CJI on allotment of cases

This refers to “SC backs CJI on allotment of cases, says no room for doubt, plea scandalous” (April 11). By Supreme Court’s (SC) dismissal of a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking framing of guidelines for rational and transparent allocation of cases and constitution of benches to hear them, the curtains are drawn over the unsavory controversy, regarding the role of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra in allocating cases and setting up benches to hear them, arising out of the unprecedented and politically motivated, public revolt by the four senior most judges in January.
The SC order said in unequivocal terms that the CJI is an institution in himself, a constitutional functionary, with an authority to allot cases and set up benches. Thus, a prerogative beyond question the ugly attempt to drag the SC under dark clouds of doubt and undermine its integrity, authority and damage its reputation. The PIL, not filed with ‘clean hands’ was aptly dismissed by the apex court, dubbing it as scandalous.
The SC order is a major set back for certain myopic political forces, trying to fish in troubled SC waters, cook their own political goose and achieve narrow political ends at the cost of damaging the public trust in the apex court, an important pillar of our democracy. The SC order must be welcome by all those who revere our democracy.
Mahendra B Jain Belagavi
