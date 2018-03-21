Letter to BS: Supreme Court fixes maximum RTI application fee at Rs 50

This refers to “SC fixes Rs 50 as maximum fee for RTI application” (March 20). While it is a welcome move, it is not yet clear if the order includes abolishing extra for filing the first appeals. Several states and competent authorities including the High Courts had misused powers granted under sections 27 and 28 of the for fixing abnormal Even the Delhi High Court had misused its powers by framing such rules in 2006 (though later modified) that even contradicted provisions of the

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) by taking advantage of the verdict should move towards a uniform of Rs 50 inclusive of copying charges for the first 20 copied pages. The petitioners will get material worth Rs 50 but eliminating those who may be filing RTI petitions without any seriousness just because of negligible

It will be economical in terms of man-hours spent and postal-charges for both the public-authorities and the genuine RTI applicants. It is illogical to continue with an insignificant of just Rs 10 for more than a decade when the government fees and other service costs have since increased manifolds.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal New Delhi

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number