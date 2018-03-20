Letter to BS: The temple of democracy and its Members of Parliament

It is so tragic to see the two houses of Parliament, the “temple of democracy”, being adjourned every day. Laughing faces of the Members of (MP) as they agitate in the wells of the Houses show how light-heartedly the mindless waste of public money is being treated. Would they be laughing if each moment lost had been reflected in deductions from their allowances?

Why is the government not showing any sense of urgency in dealing with this callous neglect of public interest? Will they relate wages to the output? Or is this another mark of the MP’s superiority over the aam aadmi?

The party that claims to be the oldest and the most “honourable” and almost every member of that party behaves as if he or she personally won us our freedom has a lot to answer for. They seem to have a designated team for booing and hooting. My skin crawls and blood boils to see the kind of representatives we have elected.

Kutty Narayan via email

