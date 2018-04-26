Letter to BS: What lies behind the India-China 'reset'?

My compliments for the succinct editorial “No longer a counterweight”(April 26), beautifully analysing all facets of India’s efforts towards a ‘thaw’ in relations with our powerful neighbour.

One has to admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farsightedness and sagacity in admitting China’s superior military strengths. Like a prudent leader, he has decided not to show hollow bravado and has instead taken the route of an honourable compromise on issues that are really inconsequential. ‘Reset’ of bilateral ties between India and China is a win-win situation and in the interest of both the countries. In the process, if we end up hurting US’ pride, so be it. Their defence and other technological industries will still sell to us happily; political considerations have never -- at least after the end of cold war between the US and erstwhile Soviet Union -- affected commercial concerns of US industries and they won’t do so in future too.

“Counterweight” should only be a second consideration for us. The number one priority must be our own security, peace and economic growth. We do need “support from other western democracies” but proximity to China -- or at least no tensions with this country -- can perhaps serve us better. Pragmatism and prudence must prevail above pointless banter on the ‘high table’.

“Desire to avoid any border confrontation in the run up to the 2019 election” may be one consideration but the second -- as you so eloquently argue – “cold and rational assessment of India’s capabilities as a counterweight to China” is an infinitely more important one.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

