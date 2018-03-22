Letter to BS: What's needed for effective water management

Nitin Desai’s article “Water: Less govt, more governance” (March 22) draws attention to key issues in the management of resources. With the prediction that India might face 50 per cent deficit by 2030 (according to a report of Asian Development Bank), there is an immediate need for more efficient use of such as in agriculture. Application of nature-based solutions, restoration of steadily depleting small bodies and recycling of used in industrial processes should be priority. pollution is the other area of concern.

Nearly 70 per cent of Indians do not have adequate access to safe for sanitation and hygiene. supplied by tankers in municipal towns, drinking of river and tank without purifying the same and inefficient treatment plants are major sources of unsafe Health hazards such as and early child mortality are the price people have to pay. Lastly, while macro-level steps are being taken, we at household level, can contribute our bit by reducing wastage. If we do not realise the gravity of the looming crisis, we may soon land in a situation where there will be “water, every where, not a drop to drink”. Y G Chouksey, Pune

