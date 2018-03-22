Letter to BS: What's needed for effective water management

-
Nitin Desai’s article “Water: Less govt, more governance” (March 22) draws attention to key issues in the management of water resources. With the prediction that India might face 50 per cent water deficit by 2030 (according to a report of Asian Development Bank), there is an immediate need for more efficient use of water such as in agriculture. Application of nature-based solutions, restoration of steadily depleting small water bodies and recycling of used water in industrial processes should be priority. Water pollution is the other area of concern.
Nearly 70 per cent of Indians do not have adequate access to safe water for sanitation and hygiene. Water supplied by tankers in municipal towns, drinking of river and tank water without purifying the same and inefficient water treatment plants are major sources of unsafe water. Health hazards such as water-borne diseases and early child mortality are the price people have to pay. Lastly, while macro-level steps are being taken, we at household level, can contribute our bit by reducing water wastage. If we do not realise the gravity of the looming water crisis, we may soon land in a situation where there will be “water, water every where, not a drop to drink”. Y G Chouksey, Pune
