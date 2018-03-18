Letter to BS: What to make of reversal of fortunes for BJP in by-elections

The by-election results in and demonstrated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) real vulnerability and demolished its claimed invincibility. The loss of all the three Lok Sabha seats in the Hindi heartland, supposed to be the saffron party’s stronghold, sent out the message that a united Opposition can give the BJP a run for its money. Forces championing the cause of social justice and those practising a politics of hatred and polarisation were pitted against each other. Perhaps the principal factor that resulted in the BJP’s drubbing was the perception that the at the Centre and in the states were doing little to create jobs, provide affordable health care and education, mitigate farmer distress and bring about an improvement in their material circumstances. It should not be forgotten that it was in Gorakhpur that 85 kids lost their lives in a hospital for want of oxygen cylinders.

People’s dissatisfaction with the central government spell bleak days for the BJP. The exit of the from the and the noises against the BJP from other allies indicate the party’s growing isolation. The bypoll results gave an impetus to the Opposition parties for unity. The social coalition that dislodged the BJP from the so-called cow belt could become a template to them for upcoming state and general elections.

G David Milton , Maruthancode

