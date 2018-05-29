Letter to BS: When Narendra Modi gave stern message to Theresa May

This refers to “Good jail, bad jail” (May 29). According to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised his British counterpart Theresa May that the jail in which Vijay Mallya, if handed over by Britain to India, would be lodged would be the ‘same’ in which the British had imprisoned Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and others. But is this assurance implementable? Gandhiji was imprisoned in Agah Khan Palace in Pune. Will it be possible for the government to find a similar palace to imprison Mallya? Nehru was last imprisoned in Ahmednagar Fort where, according to Maulana Azad, rooms overlooked a flower garden, a place of beauty and joy. Nehru wrote Discovery of India during his detention in the Ahmednagar jail. If such imprisonment is contemplated for Mallya, is it certainly not worth his while to be in jail, rather than lead a fugitive life in Britain?

R C Mody New Delhi

