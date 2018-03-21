Letter to BS: Why FinMin rejected proposal to create non-lapsable DMF?

JUST IN
Letter to BS: Long-term investment essential to give Railways a facelift

It's earnestly wished that the government 'recognises' the urgency of the situation

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

This is with reference to Ajay Shukla’s “FinMin shoots down proposal for ‘non-lapsable’ defence modernisation fund’” (March 21). It sounds unbelievable that the finance ministry will shoot down such a key proposal that seeks the parking of the military’s unspent capital budget at the end of each financial year, from where it can be made available for the subsequent year’s procurements. One just fails to see any rationale behind being so ‘averse’ to a well-meaning and much needed proposal from the defence ministry.

It’s earnestly wished that the government ‘recognises’ the urgency of the situation instead of making excuses. Where there is a will, there is a way — but the same seems to be badly missing here. Kumar Gupt Panchkula

First Published: Wed, March 21 2018. 23:38 IST

