Letter to BS: Why unmanned crossing is reality of life in many countries?

Every time one is careless or negligent resulting in an accident at an unmanned railway crossing, the Railways are blamed. Why? An unmanned crossing is the reality of life in many countries. The European Union has 47 per cent of its rail crossing unmanned. And 28 per cent of its rail fatalities are at level crossings.

Every year, around 300-400 people are killed at level crossings, both in the EU and the USA. So our casualties are not something unique. It is not at all difficult to exercise the necessary care and diligence while crossing it. But when an accident happens, it is the owner of ...