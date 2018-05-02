Letter to BS: Wuhan summit could be impactful for Indo-China relation

-
ALSO READ
Modi-Xi Wuhan meet got Bollywood twist; Chinese artists sang 'tu hai wahi'
Modi-Xi 'Informal Summit': Hopes of a big India-China reset are misplaced
Modi in China: Xi's new era, my New India dream to benefit world; updates
Modi-Xi Wuhan summit: Why Chinese media thinks it's a good idea; 10 points
PM Narendra Modi, China's Xi Jinping boost ties at Mao's favourite retreat
-
This refers to “Message from Wuhan” (May 2). It is not the first time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met, but this informal summit could be the most effective and impactful meeting for the bilateral relations. Since these two countries have great importance in the world, all their moves, and decisions are watched closely.
What is most important from the peace point of view is the acknowledgement from both the sides that both need to build trust and avoid a Doklam kind of scenario in the future. It is heartening that both these countries have agreed to work jointly on an economic project in Afghanistan. It is yet to be seen how Pakistan sees this development. From the trade investment point of view India could shore up its economy if China increases its investment into India through FDI as many sectors in India. The bonhomie between the two leaders could be a stepping stone in terms of charting a new path in India-China relationship.
Bal Govind, Noida
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU