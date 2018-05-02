Letter to BS: Wuhan summit could be impactful for Indo-China relation

JUST IN
Letter to BS: Simultaneous Lok Sabha and state polls will not save costs
Business Standard

This refers to “Message from Wuhan” (May 2). It is not the first time when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met, but this informal summit could be the most effective and impactful meeting for the bilateral relations. Since these two countries have great importance in the world, all their moves, and decisions are watched closely.

What is most important from the peace point of view is the acknowledgement from both the sides that both need to build trust and avoid a Doklam kind of scenario in the future. It is heartening that both these countries have agreed to work jointly on an economic project in Afghanistan. It is yet to be seen how Pakistan sees this development. From the trade investment point of view India could shore up its economy if China increases its investment into India through FDI as many sectors in India. The bonhomie between the two leaders could be a stepping stone in terms of charting a new path in India-China relationship.

Bal Govind, Noida

First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 23:14 IST

