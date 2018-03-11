Letter to BS: Xi Jinping is reversing all elements of the Deng formula

This is with reference to “Start of the end of China’s rise” (March 9). Economic growth first requires a confident policy-making body sharing a variety of thoughts for meaningful implementation. A new regime should always study the successes of the previous one putting national interest above personal ego. It is foolhardy to blindly reverse successful past policies without considering the future impact of such actions. A democracy is not “chaos” but constructive sharing of thought. A constructive opposition can also impart ideas rather than opposing for the sake of opposing. A is the actual cause of chaos as the fear of threat to life creates confusion in the mind of the ruler, and his few trusted aides.

Going back to history, during the days of Mao Zedong, with its internal political ideology, was an enigma to the world. The concentration of political power was at the cost of economic development with fear dominating the minds of both the ruler and the ruled and there was economic decay. Dictators and the individuals constantly live in an environment of fear for personal safety. The fears of consequences of opposition to policy prevents a meaningful exchange of ideas by the political representatives. This hampers not only internal economic growth but also damages the external image of as a commercial and political power. There is also no scope for a monarchical approach in a modern global environment increasingly leaning towards capitalism, market competition and freedom of trade. The Chinese economy will thus reverse its path and move away from development by depriving itself of economic investment apart from spoiling commercial relations with other countries.

Kochican be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:The Editor, Business StandardNehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar MargNew Delhi 110 002Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in