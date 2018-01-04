Letters: 2G spectrum case verdict proves propaganda against UPA unfounded

This refers to the article, “The 2G judgement: What was about it?” (January 4). Special judge OP Saini’s observation that the chargesheet had been filed for “extraneous reasons” with “redacted and garbled facts” “vindicated” the NDA government’s stand that the had conspired to defame it. The decision was hailed as a shot in the arm of the NDA government as improprieties in the telecom sector had always been a major weapon in the Congress’s arsenal for the Lok Sabha elections which it gleefully milked to cause damage to the BJP’s prospects. The recent judgement in the 2G case and the severe criticism of the prosecution by additional sessions judge OP Saini has vindicated the UPA’s stand that the “massive propaganda against the was unfounded”. However, the debate extends beyond the scam-non-scam argument. It has brought to light the overzealousness of higher judiciary to indulge in arbitrary judicial activism and directly interfere in matters of economic policy. It is time the four pillars of democracy stopped smearing each other with taint and suspicion.

Shreyans Jain, New Delhi

