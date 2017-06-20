Letters: A big whimper

Enough proof, since his caste is the only thing being trumpeted

Enough proof, since his caste is the only thing being trumpeted

Even the most politically aware asked “Who?” when the announced its presidential candidate. Another déjà vu. An E Sreedharan or Ratan Tata would have had a Kalam-ic effect on the nation and made the world notice. Lofty ideals are mouthed — he should be above politics, religion, caste considerations, etc etc. But these are the considerations that ultimately decide the candidate. Enough proof, since his caste is the only thing being trumpeted.



A president who is grateful to the PM and the party president for having chosen him, clearly feels that he does not deserve it, and is hardly likely to do much. That this man is going to shake hands with Xi Jingping, etc. boggles the mind. Apart from sending out ballot box messages the presidential choice is influenced by the fact that he will sit in judgement on the general elections to be held in 2019, should a clear majority elude any party. So naturally the ruling party would want an amicus curae in the seat when the time comes. There has been a demand that all the elections in the centre and the states must be simultaneously held. There is also a case for coinciding the term of the President with that of the government.

T R Ramaswami Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number





Business Standard