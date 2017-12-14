Letters: A false show of bravery

With reference to the editorial ‘Just the beginning' (December 13), it is quite clear that Britain has made a big mistake in deciding to quit the European Union (EU) and now Theresa May is backing up the blunder with a cavalier all-or-nothing approach. Her bravado would perhaps cost her the prime ministership.



Britain has perhaps forgotten that its economy was all but shattered and the country was out on a limb but for the North Sea oil find and the consequent windfall inflow of ‘petro pounds’. Britain should’ve actually celebrated its membership to the much stronger EU. Its economy has only gained from the association; there is really nothing that it has contributed to the body. Britain’s only strength now is it’s arguable status as the financial capital of the world, which itself the country may lose after its divorce with the EU is final.

Gurugram

