Letters: A welcome move

Declaration on Salahuddin by the US emphasises its commitment to end terror in all forms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit marks an important milestone, with the US declaring Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hiz-bul-Mujahideen, a global terrorist. This will help in choking his movement and financing. First of all, all the terrorists must starve for finance. Lack of financial support can deliver a severe blow to the terrorists operating from the soil of countries providing financial support. Apart from blocking money-flow to the terrorist outfits, the countries that are backing militants with financial support must also be declared as “terrorist country”.



The UN should take appropriate action on “terrorist countries”. Declaration on Salahuddin by the US emphasises its commitment to end terror in all forms. The declaration also prohibits the US citizens from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin, and all of his property and interests in property, subject to the US jurisdiction, are blocked. It is a welcome move. K V Seetharamaiah Karnataka



