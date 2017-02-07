Letters: Address farmers' woes

The worst affected are landless agricultural labourers, marginal and small farmers

The worst affected are landless agricultural labourers, marginal and small farmers

Apropos the editorial, “Lifting rural productivity” (February 6), despite the crucial role that agriculture and allied activities can play in the development of the economy, their importance tends to be either undermined or neglected. This Budget is no exception. Poor availability of drinking water, motorable roads in need of repair, not enough power connections, inadequate banking and communication facilities, health care systems, education are accelerating the distress of the rural population.



The worst affected are landless agricultural labourers, marginal and small farmers. Affluent sections of the farming community are exploiting landless, small and marginal farmers, who constitute a major portion of the rural population. The scheme needs to be expanded to not only generate full employment but also to ensure increased productivity together with investments.



Comprehensive reforms in agriculture are of paramount importance to enhance returns. There is an urgent need to attract investments to the sector, besides motivating the rural youth to get involved in farming activities. The government must look for time-bound action to ensure hassle-free, timely support to farmers. Political parties irrespective of whether they are ruling or are in the Opposition should change their attitude towards the rural population. Farmers’ distress will grow if neglected by political parties. V S K Pillai Changanacherry



Business Standard