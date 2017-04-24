Letters: Addressing pollution

With reference to “The big fuss about BS-IV vehicles” (April 24), the article made interesting reading since it came from an auto industry legend. Yes, we all in a sense have directly linked the pollution levels of Delhi with vehicular emission rather than trying to understand and address other contributors. Since auto dealers didn’t have much of an option, they sold most of their stocks with heavy discounts, taking a hit to their bottom line. They should have been allowed to sell these beyond the March as anyhow manufacturers were making and they were only worried about old inventories in their factories or dealerships. Indeed, it is surprising that it took seven years for oil companies to make BS-IV fuel available across India. Given that, it was unfair on the auto industry to comply with this deadline. But now the need of the hour is to have a more holistic approach and a clear-cut strategy should be drawn by the government taking into account all pollution-generating devices. We need consensus of all stakeholders to address this issue.

Bal Govind | Noida

