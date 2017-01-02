Letters: AIADMK sycophancy

The undue haste with which the general council of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has crowned Sasikala Natarajan, the bosom friend of J Jayalalithaa, as general secretary spells out aloud the desperation of the ministers and legislators of the party to show to the world that there is no fissure among the rank and file. Another reason is that they want to continue in power for the rest of the term, about four and a half years, of the AIADMK government.

Sasikala rightly exploited their gullibility and succeeded in getting herself nominated for the post of general secretary of the party. While we believed that sycophancy would die its natural death with the demise of Jayalalithaa, it is unfortunate that it has raised its ugly head again and with double vigour, as evident from the manner in which the ministers and party MLAs behave in front of Sasikala.

Tharcius S Fernando Chennai