Business Standard

Letters: Air India and Mallya

With reference to "Oh, to be in Mallya's shoes

With reference to “Oh, to be in Mallya’s shoes!” (June 3), given the consistently worsening financial conditions of India’s national carrier to severely impact the books of lenders it won’t be a surprise really if Kingfisher’s Vijay Mallya proved to be a lucky guy, in the ultimate analysis. In other words, the whole process of restructuring/recasting the debts of Air India — if it is to take shape — might also set the ball rolling for Vijay Mallya to come forward with similar or other suitable proposals and enjoy some relief in terms of a compromise settlement to clear the banks’ dues.

Srinivasan Umashankar  Nagpur
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number

