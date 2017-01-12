Letters: Banking on the SC

SC should come to the rescue of citizens by announcing its final verdict on Aadhaar card issue

With reference to the editorial, “Odd decision” (January 12), I fail to see the rationale behind the government’s persistent violation of the Supreme Court’s interim order of October 15, 2015. That order mandates the specific uses for which the government may insist upon an Aadhaar card; in all other cases, it is voluntary for card holders.



The government doesn’t miss an opportunity to impose an undesirable pre-condition, thus showing scant respect to the interim order of the Supreme Court. Why could the government not wait for the final verdict in the case of Justice K S Puttaswamy (retd) and Others versus Union of India and Others? What were the compelling circumstances that prompted the government to act in contravention of the order? The personal data contained in these cards has so far remained unverified by any government agency.



More worrisome is a proposal mooted by the Indian Railways (IR) that intends to make Aadhaar card registration compulsory to buy railway tickets online even when the IR is said to be mulling over selling the data it collects. Who authorises the IR to do so? Should the concurrence of all concerned not be considered before making such a move? What about privacy concerns and the likely misuse of secret personal data by the buyers of such data?



The government’s contention that there is no fundamental right to privacy seems illogical and untenable. In any case, what was the hurry to go ahead even when the matter was sub judice? This shows the government’s arrogance.



I hope the Supreme Court comes to the rescue of citizens by announcing its final verdict on the issue.



Kumar Gupt Panchkula



