Letters: Better bureaucracy

PM Modi’s firm message to the bureaucracy to reform, perform and transform further asking them to be an agency for a change is welcome. India, as an emerging market force, is on the threshold of another major transformation. Good initiatives should be supported by a strong motivational force percolating from the top as an example to draw inspiration that is free from political interference too often. What we have seen over a period is needless political interference without taking ownership for bringing changes.

Bureaucrats should get a free hand to perform and made responsible for their actions. Modi’s assurance that he has enough political will to go along if the bureaucracy wishes to set higher standards is commendable. This is critical for positive change to happen as Modi is a proven leader and successful administrator who also has the ability to make things happen no matter how tall the task in hand may be. This is to say that there has to be a guiding force and a role model to kick-start the process of making bureaucracy swifter.

Srinivasan Umashankar | Nagpur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number