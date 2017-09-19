Letters: Beyond curiosity

The editorial, “Good tidings from Japan” (September 18), covers almost everything positive that can be said about the India- current cooperation scenario. Some other aspects may not be as flattering, especially those about the bullet train project.



What good Suzuki as a common man’s car has done to the Japanese image in India can be replicated if a similar loan on soft terms and conditions is given by to upgrade our tottering As Suzuki revolutionised personal transport in India, similar improvement of the Indian Railways will make the common man beholden to the Japanese commitment to this nation.



However, except for carrying a few rich passengers every day, the proposed bullet train carries no traction. The technology is a black box and is not likely to be shared in the near future with ourThe low rate of interest of 0.1 per cent for 50 years is being touted as a selling point. Nobody is asking what the penal interest would be if there is a default in repayment or if India wants to repay the loan early or if it does not avail of the full loan. Also, are there are any hidden service charges for this loan?For a few months initially, curiosity will likely fill seats on the bullet train, with one asking the other, "Bullet train mein baithe kya (Should we take a ride on the bullet train)?"Karnal